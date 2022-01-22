With an opportunity to become embroiled in a three-team tie for the Minnesota River Conference lead, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team made the trip to Norwood to take on conference opponent Norwood Young America Thursday night. The Giants were able to build a lead up to as many as 24 points in the game and ultimately held on for the 65-59 win, weathering the Raiders storm late.
"Overall, I was pleased with the game," said Giants head coach Ryan Graff. "We definitely did more good things than bad this game, but we always can take things to learn from."
The first half of the game began with the teams trading baskets for the first 12 minutes as LS-H maintained a narrow 23-20 lead. The final minutes of the half were all Giants though as they wrapped things up with an 11-3 run to take a 34-23 lead into the half.
"I thought we played a very good defensive first half," noted Graff. "We held one of their top scorers to just two points in the first half with David Gupton defending him most of the time. We also only gave up four offensive rebounds which was key to limiting their field goal attempts."
The Giants opened the second half outscoring the Raiders 24-11, giving them their biggest lead of the night, a 24-point advantage. Facing a large deficit, NYA put on the full-court press defense which casued LS-H some issues as the Giants turned the ball over seven times in the final minutes of the game.
Those turnovers, along with the Raiders muscling down some offensive rebounds, allowed them to get back into the game late, cutting the LS-H lead to 60-55 with three minutes to go.
Needing to execute, Gupton went to the line for the Giants where he hit a pair of clutch free throws and on the following play, Nathan Gregersen drew his fifth charge of the night, taking a possession away from the Raiders and allowing LS-H to pick up the win.
"I wasn't happy that we let a 24-point lead fairly late into the game get all the way down to five points," said Graff. "But like I told the boys, in order to nearly give up a 24-point lead, you have to get a 24-point lead, so don't forget that."
Grant Adams led the Giants in scoring with 14 points as the team put together a balanced offensive game. Six players for the team scored at least eight points, Adams, Gregersen, Gupton, Cayden Luna Dylan Kahlow and Gage Bishop.
With the win, LS-H is in a three-way tie for the MRC lead with Lester Prairie and Mayer Lutheran. The Giants return to the hardwood for a key conference game Tuesday, Jan. 25 against Mayer Lutheran.