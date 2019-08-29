Tri-City United Football
COACHES
Head coach: Ken Helland, eighth year; 42-29 in first seven years at school; 188-181 overall in 39 years coaching
Assistant coaches: Tony Barnack, fourth year, Phil Campbell, eighth year, Andrew Meier, seventh year, Matt Collins, eighth year and Jay Fredrickson, fifth year
KEY PLAYERS
Top players on offense:
Jose Reyes/Offensive Lineman - Senior
Zack Wendorf/Running Back/Wide Receiver - Senior
Adam Fredrickson/Quarterback - Senior
Top players on defense:
Mateo Alonso/Cornerback - Senior
Mason O'Malley/Linebacker - Junior: O’Malley was a tackle leader last year, tackling 58 players and sacking two. He had no intermissions and three tackles for loss.
KEY NEWCOMERS
Aiden Blaschko/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back - Junior
Kayden Factor/Running Back/Linebacker - Junior
Riley O'Malley/Wide Receiver/Defensive End - Junior
MOVED ON
Peyton Collins/Quarterback
Tyler Sladek/Wide Receiver/Running Back/Safety
Matthew Feddema/Wide Receiver/Safety
Kyle Sladek/Wide Receiver/Center
Matthew Bartholomew/Quarterback/Tight End/Defensive End
Sam Barnack/Runningback/Linebacker
Devin Vosejpka/Offensive Tackle/Defensive End
Aaron Baker/Offensive Guard
Sam Miller/Offensive Center/Defensive Tackle
Steve Miller/Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle
Jack Hiller/Linebacker
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
“We are looking to be an improved team as the season goes along,” Helland said. “We only have three returning starters, so lack of experience could be a factor in our early season games. We have the talent to compete with all the teams we play, we just need to get that very valuable experience of playing time in games. We will need to stay healthy and minimize penalties and turnovers to compete for the district championship.”
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We will be an athletic team with good speed especially on the defensive side of the ball. We will need to improve our run game on offense.” — Head Coach Ken Helland
BY THE NUMBERS
11: seniors graduated, 9 seniors left this season
4-4: 2018 district record
5-5: 2018 overall record