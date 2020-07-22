Eastview Thunder Black U19 baseball team rallied from trailing the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 6-1 after five innings to winning 7-6 with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday, July 21 at Apple Valley Legion Field.
The Giants took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and increased it to 5-1 in the fifth inning. But the Thunder erupted for five runs in the sixth to tie it at 6.
Tristan O'Brien and Logan Kaylow led the Giants' 12-hit attack. O'Brien went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Kaylow batted 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Burke Nesbit finished 2 for 5. Four others had a hit each: Tommy Gupton (1-5, RBI), Zack Berndt (1-5, run), Tyler Pengilly (1-4, run) and Charlie Weick (1-3, walk, run).
O'Brien started on the mound and pitched five innings with two earned runs on four hits and three walks.
Mitch Casperson pitched the next two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Nesbit faced one batter, allowing the walk-off homer.