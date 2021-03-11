The Section 2AA boys basketball playoffs begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at the high seeds.
In the North Subsection, No. 1 seeded Jordan (7-9) hosts No. 8 Sibley East (3-13), No. 4 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (12-4) hosts No. 5 Tri-City United (5-8), No. 3 Belle Plaine (8-6) hosts No. 6 Norwood Young America (5-11), and No. 2 Glenoce-Silver Lake (10-7) hosts No. 7 Le Sueur-Henderson (3-12).
In the South Subsection, No. 1 state-ranked Waseca (14-1) hosts No. 8 seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-10), No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo (7-9) hosts No. 5 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (7-10), No. 3 Maple River (15-1) hosts No. 6 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (5-11), and No. 2 Blue Earth Area (13-3) hosts No. 7 Medford (3-13).
The subsection semifinals will be 7 p.m. March 20 at the high seeds. The subsection finals will be March 24 at the high seed. The section finals will be 7 p.m. March 26 at the North subsection winner.