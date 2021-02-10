The Tri-City United girls basketball lost the game against Norwood Young America at the free-throw line on Feb. 8. The host Raiders jumped ahead of the Titans with 33 free throw opportunities on their side, making 17. The Titans held their own, but fell 60-52.
"The biggest difference in this game was the free-throw line," said TCU Coach Don Marcussen. "We were not as aggressive as they were driving to the basket or trying to make body contact to draw the foul. Our defense was pretty solid most of the time, but we are still learning the proper way to close out a shooter and not give up the dribble drive penetration."
Despite some mistakes which led the Raiders to end the first half up 36-28, the Titans demonstrated a noticeable improvement. With a more consistent performance, the Titans held even with the Raiders in the second half 24-24.
"We handled their pressure well tonight," said Marcussen. "We were ready for their half-court trapping and they never really tried to go full-court pressure against us. When we moved the ball around vs. their 2-3 zone and found the open shooter, we did a much better job of making our shots. This was the first game all year in which we shot over 40% from the 2 point area and over 30% from the 3 point area at the same time. We still turned the ball over too often and gave up 20 offensive rebounds which allowed NYA way too many extra possessions."
Standouts of the night included Sam Lang with a season high 23 points. including three 3-point field goals. Kaitlyn Lang worked in six assists while contributing nine points herself. Jess Dull added nine points as well, while Isabelle Factor put in six points, Kaia Krocak three and Sami Tiede two.
"Jess Dull and Kaia Krocak did a nice job for us in the lane defending as both of them had thee blocks each as well as eight plus rebounds," said Marcussen. "Kaitlyn Lang did a nice job of finding open shooters as she notched 6 assists for the night. The 'hot hand' for us was once again Sam Lang. She had a season-high 23 points and for the most part did what we have been asking all of our players to do. When the ball comes to you and you shoot with confidence, you make them more often."
"When we can eliminate those bad 3-5 minute stretches that cause us to fall back by 8-12 points, we will be able to put ourselves in a position to close out the game and start getting some much-needed wins," Marcussen added. "We now have Mayer Lutheran for the first time on Thursday and then starting next week, we play all the MRC opponents for the second time and need to a better job with each of them."