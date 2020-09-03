Although the Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team fell to 0-3 with its third 5-2 loss, head coach Phil Murry said the Titans are improving.
"We played much better all through the the lineup," Murry said. "We had our chances in all matches. We are improving which is one of our main goals. We always want to be better than we were the last time out."
United South Central (1-2) defeated the Titans Thursday at Le Center Middle School.
No. 1 singles player Josie Plut broke through with her first win of the season in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
"Josie really put her game together today," Murry said. "She lost the first three games, then won the next six to win the first set. She struggled in set two but really played with great poise to outlast her opponent."
The Titans' No. 3 doubles duo of Allie Schley and Savannah Squires also won in straight sets 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
"No. 3 doubles played really well," Murry said. "They battled through the first set and then really dominated in the second."
The Titans (0-3 overall,1-1 conference) face another tough test in their next match at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against undefeated Minnesota River Conference favorite Le Sueur-Henderson at Le Sueur.
United South Central 5 Tri City United 2
Singles:
1. Josie Plut, TCU, def. Alison Swanson 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
2. Delaney Weber, USC, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-2, 6-1
3. Elizabeth Romores, USC, def. Morgan Mueller 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)
4. Kelsie Chapman, USC, def. Sami Tiede 7-5, 6-2
Doubles
1. Maya Zebro-Macy Zebro, USC, def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 6-4, 6-3
2. Lauren Zebro-Olivia Schwartz, USC, def. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo 6-4, 6-4
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Hannah Olson-Brooklyn Yokiel 7-6 (7-1), 6-1