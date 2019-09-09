After two quick touchdowns, the Cleveland Clippers had an excellent start against state sixth-ranked United South Central (Wells), but the Rebels took over after that and cruised to a 60-20 triumph Friday.
As new addition construction spilled on to the Cleveland’s field, the game was played in Le Center.
“We did exactly what we said we can do,” said head coach Erik Hermanson. “We have talented and skilled guys. We got them the ball and they made plays.”
But with the Clippers already disadvantaged by a pair of hurt players, senior running back and linebacker Levi Baker sprained an ankle late in the first quarter and did not return. The injury quickly changed the game for the Clippers on both side of the ball, Hermanson said.
“Levi got hurt, and that took the spokes off the wheel. He was the key on the blitz pickup on our passing, and he was a key linebacker on stopping their outside running, and that all turned around as soon as he went out.”
After Tyce Shook took the opening kickoff to the Cleveland 37, the Clippers drove the rest of the way for the score with the touchdown coming when quarterback Alex McCabe connected with Shook in the corner of the end zone.
A dozen-yard pass to Shook and a 20-yard pass to Baker preceded the TD. The Clippers were also aided by a 15-yard USC roughing penalty but backed up after McCabe was sacked for an 11-yard loss. The point after kick was just wide of the upright, but the Clippers made a statement early.
With USC starting on their 38 after the ensuing kickoff, they went three and out after a run the Clippers held to zero yards and two incomplete passes. The Clippers got another break when USC got charged with a tackle-out-of-bounds infraction on the punt return, putting them in good position on the USC 48.
From there, Shook had catches of 14 and 27 yards before McCabe handed off to Baker, who waltzed the last 11 yards untouched. The Clippers made it 14-0 on the extra point when Isaac Mueller pulled down a McCabe pass in the corner of the end zone.
But the Rebels answered with a 60-yard touchdown pass. With a Clipper sack on the PAT, it was 14-6.
Shook hauled in a 9-yard McCabe pass on the ensuing series, but Baker joined fellow captain Luke Mueller on the injury bench after the next play, and facing a fourth and 15, the Clippers punted.
“It’s hard to lose one of your captains,” Hermanson said. “That’s our second captain to go out, so it’s hard to recover after that. We barely had enough guys to play 11-man if everyone were healthy. We were pushing a thin line with no margin for error.”
USC scored on their next series and tied the game on the PAT pass. After getting the ball back on downs, the Rebels took a 20-14 lead. The Clippers fumbled on their next series, and the Rebels took advantage to go up 26-14. They scored once more to lead 32-14 at the intermission.
After the Clippers kicked off to start the second half, sophomore Fischer Knish had to be driven off the field in a Le Center ambulance, and the Rebels scored again. Later, the Clipper defense finally came up with a stop. Shook took the punt to the USC 32, and three plays later Mueller grabbed a 36-yard McCabe pass in the end zone, but the Clippers still trailed 40-20.
USC scored once more in the third quarter and then again on it next two possessions before the clock ran out under running time. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Meyer entered the game for the last Clipper series.
McCabe completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one extra point. He was picked off once. His favorite receiver was Shook, who had seven caches for 105 yards.
Mueller caught five passes for 104 yards. Brock Olson had two catches for 10 yards. Jerren Jobe had four catches for 33 yards, and Baker had one catch for 20 yards and also carried the ball four times for 27 yards.
Carter Dylla caught one pass for 5 yards. Tommy Kennedy grabbed one pass for 4 yards and also took three handoffs for a total of 10 yards. Blake McVenes hauled in one pass at the scrimmage line and was tackled right away. Meyer ran the ball one time for 11 yards.
On the other side of the ball, Olson made two tackles and four assisted tackles with one behind the line. McCabe had one tackle and four assists. Kennedy had three tackles and six assists. Cameron Seely had six tackles and three assists with one behind the line. Freshman Tanyon Hoheisel had three tackles and two assists with one behind the line. Josh Dawald had two tackles and three assists.
“We faced against a team that was really, really good,” said Dawald, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker. “We started off strong, and it’s just we need to keep going through the whole game like that. We just need to keep our mentality and focus through the whole game. If a player gets down, somebody needs to step up and take his spot, and we need to keep pushing and pushing. We can’t lower our heads.”
End Eric Rohlfing is expected to be back in pads next week when the Clippers take on host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, which is 0-2 after falling to Randolph and St. Clair/Loyola.
“That will be a huge boost,” Hermanson said.
Word has it the Knish recovered quickly from a stinger down his neck and will return as well.