The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson joint girls swim and dive team took home its second consecutive victory of the season. At a Tuesday, Oct. 8 home meet against Mounds Park Academy, TCU/LS-H swam to the top 77-65.
TCU/LS-H had an especially strong showing, with eighth-grader Ellie Sladek breaking the team record in the 100-yard freestyle. Sladek shaved two seconds off her time and placed first at 1:01.57. She also earned another first-place finish and personal record in the 200 individual medley at 2:44.52.
The team also had some impressive relay performances. Sladek obtained first in the 400 relay at 4:33.76 along with her teammates Kacie Traxler, Kaylee Berger and Mallorie Plut. Traxler, Sladek, Natalie Lundahl and Mackenzie Marks placed second in the 200 relay and obtained a PR of 2:16.64. Marks and Lundahl also joined Makenna Streed and Heather Johnson in the 200 freestyle.
Johnson had another standout performance in the 200 free.
“Senior Heather Johnson had an outstanding race coming off the wall on her final 25 in the 200 free to out touch the MPA girl,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. “She had a 6-second time drop to earn 2nd-place finish with a time of 2:46.64.”
Other improved swimmers include eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl. She came out in force to collect first and a PR of 1:24.90 in the 100 breast, a two second drop off her previous record. Lundahl also placed second in the 50 freestyle at 29.51.
Sophomore Kacie Traxler took the top spot in diving with 122.95 points and third in the 100 freestyle at 1:07.33.
In the junior varsity 100 yard freestyle, eighth-grader Mallorie Plut took first in the 100 free, followed by Mackenna Streed in second, whose best time dropped 7 seconds to 1:14.40.
Also showing up for TCU/LS-H in JV was freshman Elizabeth Odenthal, taking first in the 50 freestyle and obtaining a PR of 35.78. Runner-up Brianna Nichols also came out with a PR of 36.51.
The next Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive meet is the Section 1A True Team Championships at noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at Simley.