It was a close game between the Tri-City United football team and Norwood Young America on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at NYA. Though the Titans had a strong start, the Cavaliers took the game 18-6.
In the first quarter, it appeared that this would be the Titans’ game to win. With a strong offensive line, the Titans pushed their way down the field, giving junior quarterback Gabe Robinson the chance to run in a six-yard touchdown. The team tried for a 2-point conversion pass but was unsuccessful.
The Cavaliers stepped up their game in response, scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. NYA had a not-so-secret weapon in its freshman quarterback Nick Strickfaden. Strickfaden ran a 20-yard touchdown and followed up with a 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Tanner Neubarth. Both of NYA's attempts at 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 12-6.
Both teams fought to a standstill in the third quarter. Neither team was successful with scoring drives, leaving the Cavaliers with the lead.
NYA pulled out a final touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Strickfaden running a 16 yards into the end zone for the score. The Titans again prevented the Cavaliers from completing a 2-yard conversion pass, leaving the final score at 18-6.
Though the Titans ultimately lost, they are well-positioned for the first round of the section tournament. TCU is seeded No. 4 out of six teams in Section 3AAA. TCU will open playoffs with a home game against No. 5 seed Sibley East at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Montgomery.