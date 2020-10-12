Class A No. 3 state ranked Mayer Lutheran swept Le Sueur-Henderson 3-0 in the Giants’ season-opening Minnesota River Conference volleyball opener Saturday at Le Sueur.
The Crusaders, who featured a taller line-up, just had too much firepower for the Giants to handle Set scores showed: 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.
Mayer (2-0) opened the season sweeping Norwood Young America 3-0.
The Giants have two matches a week the rest of the season. Next up is a pair of away games at 7 p.m. Monday at Southwest Christian and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Belle Plaine. Both begin at 7:15 p.m.
The Giants then host Norwood Young America at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20