Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and Tri-City United cross country teams made the trip to New Prague to compete in the New Prague Invitational, which featured a high level of competition. Both the boys and girls Giants teams finished eighth out of nine teams scored, while the TCU boys finished fifth and their girls finished ninth.
Both teams will return to action Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they travel to the Henderson Ney Nature Center for a meet, with races beginning at 4 p.m.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The LS-H boys team finished eighth in the meet with a team score of 197.
The Giants were paced by senior Dylan Novak who finished 24th with a time of 10:56.6 while junior Riley Thelemann (21:01.3) finished 36th.
Freshman Josiea Juares (21:52.1), eighth grader Owen Greisen (21:59.2) and sophomore Grant Adams (22:28.4) rounded out team scoring finishing 44th, 45th and 49th respectively.
Junior Jacob Eibs (23:56.9) and seventh grader Nathan Tews (23:57.0) also raced for LS-H finishing 57th and 58th.
The Giant's girls team finished eighth in the meet with 191 team points.
Senior Hailey Juaez led LS-H with a time of 23:15.9 to finish 20th while sophomore Brandy Wolf (25:51.7) finished 35th.
Juniors Kenzie Kabes (26.05.9), Cooper Vanden Einde (26.56.7) and Melanie Smykalski (30:12.4) rounded out scoring for the Giants finishing 39th, 44th and 52nd respectively.
Tri-City United
The TCU boys finished fifth in the meet with a team score of 150.
Senior Austin Rutt paced the Titan's with a time of 19:36.9 to finish 19th while junior Dante Jubarian (20:01.2) finished 26th.
Junior Michael Pichotta (20:26.1), sophomore Alex Block (20:50.1) and Valeb Robrahn (21:37.2) rounded out scoring for TCU finishing 30th, 34th and 41st respectively.
Freshman Cole Goecke (22:31.6) and junior Cole Walters (22:32.2) also ran for the Titans finishing 50th and 51st.
The Titan's girls team finished ninth with a team score of 204.
Freshman Yasmin Ruiz paced TCU with a time of 23:01.2 to finish 18th while seventh grader Kirra Flicek (26:43.8) finished 42nd.
Junior Makayla Erickson (26:46.9), sophomore Olivia Burns (27:56.1) and junior Rhia Krautkremer (30:48.3) rounded out team scoring finishing 43rd, 48th and 53rd respectively.