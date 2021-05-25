The Tri-City United baseball team (1-12) was toppled 8-4 by Mayer Lutheran on Monday. The Crusaders held a modest advantage in the early game while the Titans struggled to score. TCU gained ground in the last two innings, but Mayer Lutheran added four runs to their score in the sixth to win the game.
The Titans and Crusaders tied in a scoreless first inning before Mayer Lutheran took the lead with two runs in the second. Titan pitcher Colin Barnett threw six innings and kept the Crusaders scoreless in the third. Barnett pitched six strikeouts and 19 first pitch strikes while giving up eight hits.
But the Crusaders collected two more runs in the fourth on one hit and two errors. Mayer Lutheran advanced their lead, producing four runs at the top of the sixth on four hits and two errors.
The Titans finally put some runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Brody Rud doubled followed by a walk by Colin Barnett. Both batters advanced to home on wild pitches
Chris Johnson pitched in the seventh inning and threw a no-hitter. The Titans followed up adding two more runs to their score. TCU first loaded up the bases with Brendan O’Keefe walking, Jayson Macho singling and Johnson reaching on an error. Caden O’Malley pushed O’Keefe home on a hit by pitch and Macho scored on a fielder’s choice.