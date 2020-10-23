The competition between Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson came down to the wire on Thursday, Oct. 23. The Titans and the Giants traded leads in a heated match before TCU came out ahead 3-2.
The Titans brought in a new lineup for the match. Jordyn Brownlee and Morgan Kes took on the role of setter and the girls managed the change well. Brownlee, the team’s senior outhitter, set up 18 assists for her teammates while collecting eight kills of her own. Kes also contributed 18 assists and showed off her aim with three aces. Sam Lang bolstered the team’s offense with a total 10 kills, making her the highest scorer on the team. Kaia Kroack and Alexis Neubauer were also heavy-hitters for the Titans with nine and eight kills each.
With girls on all sides collecting kills, the Titans earned the first set that evening winning by 25-19.
“I thought we did an awesome job of adjusting to a new lineup,” said TCU Coach Haley Fogarty. “Morgan and Jordyn stepped into a new role starting today and I was very proud of their ability to adapt.”
But the Giants proved that Tri-City United couldn’t relax just yet. LS-H came back in the next set with a 13-point lead over the Titans, 25-12. The team excelled at preventing TCU from getting a points on them. Morgan Schwandt gave the Giants 17 digs, allowing setter Halle Bemmels to set up the ball for the Giants’ hitters. Bemmels carried 35 assists and gave the ball to Julia More who led the team with 17 kills. Brianna Sippo collected three aces for the Giants over 22 serves.
The Giants continued to prove themselves stiff competition for the Titans. Every set onward was a battle and no lead was safe. While the Titans were up 24-22 in the third set, the Giants snatched the set win from TCU. Taking advantage of the Titans’ errors, the Giants tied up the score 24-24 and knocked TCU out with two more points 26-24.
The Giants appeared like they could replicate their success in the fourth round. Already up 2-1, LS-H was building on their advantage with an early lead in the first half of the set. The Titans weren’t content to let the Giants run away with the set, though. The teams tied the score up at the 15-mark and TCU got into a scoring streak putting five consecutive points on the board. The Giants chipped away at their lead as TCU struggled to get the last needed point for the set. LS-H came within winning distance, but the Titans finally delivered a kill to bring the score to 25-21.
Tri-City United put in some of their best defensive work in the tiebreaker set. Titans libero Kaitlyn Lang was a standout with 25 digs throughout the match, and the whole team put in saves. Alexis O’Connell followed with 10 digs, while Brownlee and Sam Lang both had nine digs, and Kroack put up a frontline defense with five blocks. The defenders pushed back against the Giants at critical moments, allowing the Titans to secure a substantive lead and win the set 15-10.
“The players really stepped up defensively,” said Fogarty. “We were able to overcome some challenges in some of our sets and rebound and control things. Kaitlyn, our libero, did a nice job of doing things defensively.”
For the Giants, it was a tough loss, but the team showed strong spirit. They know what to focus on going forward.
“I feel like we did a really great job passing tonight, but we couldn’t execute and we needed to execute to win,” said LS-H Coach Stacey Feser. “We need to improve our hitting, we had way too many unforced errors tonight.”