Le Sueur-Henderson had to cancel the rest of its varsity football season due to COVID-19 contact tracing leading to both players and coaches needing to be on quarantine for 14 days.
As a result, the Giants were forced to cancel their last two regular season games (Nov. 6 at Jordan and Nov. 12 versus Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop) and will not compete in the postseason.
Other fall activities, along with the upcoming winter activities, are currently in flux for the district. St. Peter Public Schools recently switched to distance learning, canceling all activities in the process, likely until at least Jan. 4. Tri-City United also switched to distance learning until Jan. 15, although it intends to continue activities, at least for now.
"Our district is currently monitoring our [Le Sueur] county COVID threshold numbers, and a decision will be made later this week on the status of our remaining fall activities (volleyball and fall play), as well as any impact on the starting of our winter activities," LS-H Activities Director/Dean of Students Jeff Christ said Wednesday.
Playing half of the normal number of games in the regular season, the Giants finished with a 1-3 record, defeating Belle Plaine 27-22 and losing to Tri-City United 36-12, Norwood Young America 30-8 and Sibley East 21-0.
LS-H graduates five seniors: wide receiver/defensive back Jesse Mercado, running back/linebacker Ethan Genelin, running back/linebacker Lukas Graff, quarterback/linebacker Zach Berndt and offensive/defensive lineman Isaias Sanchez.
Berndt led the Giants in passing, completing 35 of 79 pass attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
Graff led LS-H in rushing with 52 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 31 yards and made 19 tackles.
Junior wide receiver/linebacker Mason Reinhardt led the Giants in receiving yardage with nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Reinhardt also had a team-high 29 tackles
Cayden Luna had a team high 10 receptions for 74 yards.
Junior wide receiver Nathan Gregersen had six receptions for 87 yards and made 16 tackles.
Junior wide receiver David Gupton caught six passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Mercado caught two passes for 5 yards, completed 1 of 1 passes for 16 yards and had 10 tackles.