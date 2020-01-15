Belle Plaine girls basketball team lived up to its No. 1 ranking in the Minnesota River Conference with a 65-32 win over Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday at Le Sueur.
The Tigers, who won their 11th straight game, improved their record to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference, while the Giants dropped to 2-10, 0-7.
Guard Olivia Fritz led LS-H with eight points. Forwards Morgan Goettlicher and Kyla Samora scored seven each. Guard Lauren Gregersen netted five points. Karragen Struab and Zoe Thomson finished with two points apiece. Makennna Borchardt made a free throw for one point.
Two Tigers scored in double digits: Leah Lenz 17 and Lareun Johnson 10.
The Giants travel to Norwood Young America (6-7, 3-4) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Belle Plaine 41 24 — 65
Le Sueur-H 17 15 — 32
Minnesota River Conference
Belle Plaine 7-0
Jordan 5-2
Mayer Lutheran 5-2
Southwest Christian 4-3
NYA Central 3-4
Tri-City United 3-4
Sibley East 1-6
Le Sueur-Henderson 0-7