No. 3 seeded Tri-City United (18-6) was faced with what was no doubt the fiercest meet of the Titans’ season so far.
With their eyes locked on a section victory, the Titans combated Hutchinson, seeded No. 2, in the semifinals of the Section 2AA wrestling tournament at Mankato West on Feb. 15. The two were anchored in such close competition that it came down to two victories that earned Hutchinson the 33-25 win.
The Titans started strong with Zach Balma claiming the first victory. The 106-pounder pinned Hutchinson’s Max Martin in 1:11 giving TCU a needed six-point lead. Hutchinson bit back in the 113 weight class, overcoming TCU’s Chris Johnson in a narrow 3-2 decision.
Brant Lemieux and Cole Franek created some necessary distance between TCU and Hutchinson. In a drawn-out fight, Lemuiex clinched a 10-9 decision over Treyton Card, moving the Titans up 9-3. Franek followed up pinning Parker Peterson in 3:19 and giving the Titans a commanding 15-3 lead.
However, Hutchinson’s next victory served as a reminder for how quickly a 12-point lead can fall away. The Tigers catapulted to being just six points behind after pinning Carter O’Malley. Caleb Whipps gave the Titans a four-point boost with a 9-1 majority decision, pumping the lead back up 19-9.
But just as the Titans, gained ground, Hutchinson jumped back in after a controversial decision. In the 145 pound match, Caden O’Malley picked up and dropped Hutchinson’s Camden Kron onto the mat. The resulting injury to Kron led the referees disqualifying O’Malley and awarding six points to Hutchinson. It was six points that the Titans couldn’t afford to give up.
“We wrestled well,” said TCU Coach Paul Norgren after the match. “It just came down to one crappy call.”
With the Titans now only leading by 19-15, the two teams scrambled to whatever points they could. The Tigers were just one point behind TCU after a decision victory over Adam Frederickson, but 160-pound Marco Reyes proved the Titans were still in it and produced a 10-5 decision over Riley Gill.
Late in the match, Hutchinson was finally able to top the Titans after three consecutive victories. Nonetheless, TCU did not make it the Tigers’ path to victory an easy one. Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley and Tegan Determan put up solid performances that only allowed Hutchinson to collect wins by decision. O’Malley even fought through a bloody nose and managed to close the gap between him and his opponent Alex Nelson 7-6.
At 27-22, Hutchinson was now looking tough to beat, but Jose Reyes took on the challenge. The 220-pound wrestler took down Tanner Gill in an 11-6 decision, winnowing the score to 27-25. However, with one round left, there was little the Titans could do to stop Hutchinson. The Tigers pinned Robert Bastyr and cemented a 33-25 victory. While the Titans took the loss hard, they were faced with a formidable opponent, Hutchinson, a team that proved itself yet again at the tournament by defeating St. Peter 35-30 to qualify for state.
The Titans’ season doesn’t end here though. The Tri-City United wrestlers will have another chance at success at the individual tournament at Hutchinson High School on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Coach Norgren was hopeful that the team would have a great showing at the tournament.
“It was a good season,” said Norgren “But we still have another two weeks.”