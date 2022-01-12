Thursday and Friday nights, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team hosted a pair of games first against Maple River and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Unfortunately for the Giants, both games ended in losses, the first 61-31 to the Eagles and the second, 76-35 to the Chargers.
Maple River 61, Le Sueur-Henderson 31
LS-H struggled to find an offensive rhythm all night despite a defensive performance that kept the team in the action.
“Scoring was our main issue again this game,” said Giants head coach Sherri Fritz. “The girls need to become more comfortable taking the ball to the basket and looking to score when they are open.”
Sam Wilbright led the way for LS-H with 13 points, seven boards and five steals while Rhuan Fritz added five points and four boards.
“We are working on shooting and moving the ball on offense and hope to improve in those things as the season goes on,” Fritz noted.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Le Sueur-Henderson 35
Friday’s game, the third game in four days for the Giants, proved to be a challenge due to some quality shooting from MVL. Despite that, the offense for LS-H was able to find a more consistent rhythm.
“We looked more confident on the offensive end tonight and were super aggressive defensively,” said Fritz. “I was really proud of how hard the girls played, this was our 3rd game this week and they worked every minute of the game.”
Wilbright once again led the team with 14 points and added four steals while Madi Wilbright scored nine. Brynn Biedscheid tallied 11 rebounds for the Giants and added four points while Morgan Gregersen recorded nine boards.
“We talked about starting the game quick and with some fire and we did that,” Fritz added. “MVL had a couple key shooters, but we never gave up.”
The Giants return to the hardwood Thursday, Jan. 13, when they travel to Norwood Young America with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.