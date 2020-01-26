With green headbands and glow sticks and yellow balloons and streamers, the Cleveland girls basketball team remembered fellow Valley Conference athlete Jillian Thompson on Friday before their game vs TCU.
Thompson died in an auto accident near Nicollet on Monday, Jan. 20.
Green and yellow were favorite colors of Thompson, a senior at Nicollet High School. Even the game program was printed on yellow paper in her honor. A poster at the entrance recalled her short life.
Thompson competed in volleyball, basketball and track but was an artist at heart and especially loved painting.
“She had a passion for everything she ever did,” said Cleveland player Serena Williams in a speech before the game. “She lit up every room she walked into. She was an amazing friend to everyone including me. She loved and respected everyone….she was truly a blessing.”