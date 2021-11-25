Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Kyle Johnson, 15th year (7th as HC)
Assistant coaches: Austin Pinke, 8th year
Roster
Adam Henze, Guard, 12th Grade
Fakourou Tandia, Wing/Guard, 12th Grade
Jonathan Hurd, Wing, 12th Grade
Hank Holicky, Post, 11th Grade
Reggie Vosepjka, Post, 10th Grade
Payton Hennen, Wing, 11th Grade
Nolan Hennen, Guard, 11th Grade
Henry Schendel, Post, 11th Grade
Luke Holicky, Guard/Wing, 10th Grade
Mason Vosepjka, Post, 11th Grade
Steven Odenthal, Guard/Wing, 11th Grade
Mecca Nightingale, Wing, 11th Grade
Aven Prigge, Post/Wing, 11th Grade
Trent Jellum, Post/Wing, 10th Grade
Matthew Squires, Guard, 10th Grade
Connor Flintrop, Guard, 10th Grade
Aboulaye Tandia, Guard/Wing, 10th Grade
Key Players
Adam Henze- Senior- Captain, 2 year letter winner, PG with high basketball IQ, tough competitor and good at getting to and finishing at the basket.
Fakourou Tandia — Senior- Captain, Returning letter winner, long and athletic wing, good shooter and scorer.
Jonathan Hurd — Senior- Captain, 2 year letter winner, athletic versatile wing/post, good shooter.
Reggie Vosepjka -Sophomore- Returning letter winner, big athletic body, finishes well around the rim, a presence on both sides of the floor.
Hank Holicky — Junior- Returning letter winner, post player, great motor and hard worker, good back to the basket.
Keep Your Eye On
Payton Hennen — Junior- Didn’t play last year due to health concerns. Athletic wing, who can help us on both ends of the floor.
Luke Holicky — Sophomore- guard/wing, Helped us out on varsity a little at the tail end of last season when we were short players. Made over 50,000 shots over the last two summers. Great shooter, very skilled and high basketball IQ, and has a high ceiling.
Henry Schendel — junior- post/wing, very hard working on both sides of the floor, brings great energy to the floor.
Steven Odenthal — junior- good shooter, guard, hard working, good basketball IQ.
Nolan Readmond — junior- good shooter, guard, good basketball IQ.
2020-21 Recap
Last year we only played 13 games in an already shortened season. We had some games cancelled due to COVID in an already shortened season. We managed to finish with five wins and eight losses in the regular season, with five games cancelled. We were 4-5 in conference play enough to finish fourth/fifth, due to us playing less games. We ended up with the fifth seed and traveling to the number four seed in Minnesota Valley Lutheran, where we lost in the first round of sections.
2021-22 Season Outlook
Our expectations are to be more competitive within the conference, as well as our non-conference schedule. We bring back a lot of minutes and letter winners with some good experience. We look to work towards finishing in the top half of the conference, host a section game, and see how far we can go.
Competition
I believe there are a lot of quality teams within our conference. Mayer Lutheran and Belle Plaine are favored in the conference. I think for us, we need to work to be competitive night in and night out, and go from there. We played with some good teams last year, and then struggled other nights, so consistency and consistently competing will be a big thing I’m looking for in our guys. Our goal is to be competitive with all the teams within our conference.
As for our section, our section is divided between the North subsection and South subsection. It is in my eyes a tough section with some really good teams and quality programs! We return a lot of our guys from last year, and I’m excited to see what hopefully a full schedule will look like this year! Last year was such a strange year for us like many other programs, so we didn’t get a chance to ever really catch a stride.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 — letter winners returning
3 — Seniors