Four Minnesota River Bulldogs made the 20-member Big South Conference Girls Hockey All-Conference Team.
The Bulldogs' top two leading scorers, junior center Anna Pavlo and senior left wing Nicole McCabe, earned all-conference.
Pavlo, who made all conference honorable mention as a sophomore, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points, which tied her for 19th in the state in Class A.
McCabe made all conference for the second year in a row with 16 goals and eight assists for 24 points to ranked second on the team.
Senior defender Mary Rello and junior goalie Amelia Messer made all-conference honorable mention.
Rello led the defense in scoring with five goals and four assists for nine points.
Messer finished with a 2.60 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.
The Bulldogs finished with a 11-8 overall record and lost in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs to New Ulm 3-0. The Bulldogs placed third in the Big South Conference at 11-4.