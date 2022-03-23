A year after sending five athletes to the section meet and qualifying a pair to state, the Le Sueur-Henderson track and field program looks to build upon a strong foundation. With team leadership this year including a trio of new faces — Stanley Brown, Grace Wagner and Mia Schwartz as well as veteran Hailey Juarez — the team is in the final stages of preparing for competition.
"The first few weeks are always just about getting into shape so you are ready to perform and compete at your first meet and that's where we are at," said Schwartz.
Brown added, "Our season is going to go well as long as we stay together and do our best. I'm a little nervous heading into the year, but I'm here to compete."
Jaurez, who competed for the Giants in the section meet last season, became the first member of the LS-H girls cross country program to qualify for state last fall and is excited for the challenges that come with track and field competition as the boys and girls teams will get the opportunity to compete side-by-side once again after being separated last year due to COVID restrictions.
"It's nerve wracking, but fun to be all together again," she said.
One point of contention for the team is the first meet of the year, which sees the Giants travel to Mankato to compete indoors at Myers Field House on the campus of the Minnesota State University.
"I'm kind of excited for the Mankato meet because of the indoor track," said Wagner. "It should be fun to run that."
However, Jaurez didn't agree, "I'm looking forward to any meet but the Mankato one."
Schwartz agreed with Jaurez, "I feel the same way, I don't like to run inside."
Regardless, the Giants are excited to begin the season and will aim for several goals as a team, highlighted by increasing the number of qualifiers to the section and state meets.
While everyone has the goal of setting their new PR's during the year, Wagner is aiming for a school record.
"My goal is to break the 400 meter school record," she said confidently.
Competition begins with the Mankato meet which is scheduled for Friday, April 1 with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.