Tri-City United wrestling won the matches they needed in the opening rounds of the individual state tournament. Four wrestlers ― Caleb Whipps, Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes ― competed at the Xcel Energy Center this morning. Whipps and Rud finished strong with wins by major decision. O’Malley and Reyes were topped by their opponents, but appear likely to advance in the consolation rounds.
Seed No. 16, Riley O’Malley (38-11) was the first Titan on the mat and the Titan with the strongest competition. The 182-pound wrestler was pitted against three-time returning champion and No. 1 seed Patrick Kennedy (33-0) of Kasson-Mantorville. Their match was a quick one with Kennedy taking down O’Malley twice in the first two minutes and pinning him in 1:37. After the match, O’Malley was no worse for wear.
“I fought the best guy I’ll probably ever face in my life,” said O’Malley. “I gave it my best and that’s all you can hope for.”
Caleb Whipps (31-6) followed up and gave the Titans their first win of the competition. Seeded No. 7 in the 138 weight class, Whipps faced off against No. 10 seed Joe Kozlowski of Lake City. Whipps started strong, getting a takedown in the first minute and collecting another three points in the first match with a near fall, boosting him 5-0 at the end of the first round. Kozlowski got on top of Whipps in the second, but the Titan pulled a reversal. Kozlowski escaped Whipps grip, but the Titan ended the second round with a takedown to lead 9-1. The Lake City wrestler had Whipps in a compromising position during the third round and got a takedown on the Titan. However, Whipps escaped from Kozlowski’s hold twice and earned a takedown in the last 10 seconds, giving the Titan a 13-3 win by major decision.
“I feel pretty good,” said Whipps after the match, who credited his win to his coaches helping him out on the sidelines.
Whipps is set to compete against No. 2 seed Connor Simmonds (45-3) of Fairmont/Martin County West.
Brody Rud (22-10) added another win to the Titans’ state record. The No. 9 seed took on No. 8 seed Brian Ramos (32-6) of Perham in the 170 weight class and won in an 11-2 major decision. The two wrestlers stood even for much of the first round until Rud took down Ramos with 18 seconds left on the clock. Rud went into the second round up 2-0 and moved from an escape to a takedown to end the round 5-0. Entering the third round, Ramos attempted to get a reversal on Rud by rolling around the mat, but Rud held on to earn two takedowns and added six points to his total.
“I was just using my hips,” said Rud on how he kept Ramos from slipping free. “All year, we’ve been working on slip wrestling so we kind of have the feel for stuff like that.”
For the quarterfinals, Rud will be wrestling No. 1 seed Gavin Nelson (42-5) of Simley. While Rud is the underdog in that matchup, he was optimistic about his chances.
“It feels really great,” said Rud on winning the first match. “I already feel like I’m ready to go into the second match. I’m going to win. I beat the first seed at sections and so hopefully we’ll be able to repeat it.”
No. 16 seed Jose Reyes (33-9) was the last of the Titans to compete in the opening matches. Reyes had a tough match against No.1 seed Dawson Kellogg (29-3) of Perham. Reyes lasted through the first round against Kellogg, but was pinned in the second in 3:02.
While O’Malley and Reyes fell in the first match, both are in good positions to compete in the consolation bracket. If the opponents who defeated them in the first match win their matches in the quarterfinals, they will be eligible to compete in the consolation rounds. Since both fell to No. 1 seeds, all four TCU wrestlers may be eligible to advance, but it’s still uncertain until the quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m.