Between its four singles players and three doubles teams, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team has played 14 matches and won 14 matches to start off its season.
On Aug. 27, the Giants hosted Maple River in their second meet of the season, and once again came out on top 7-0. All matches were won in three sets, and the most games any Maple River player won in a single set was four.
"Solid win by the entire team and a great start to the season," said coach Linda Seaver. "I felt that all of the doubles teams played with more consistency in their ground strokes and serves."
The No. 3 doubles pairing of Bella Hollaway and Ella Nesbit, both sophomores, is off to a hot start. The two girls are both playing on varsity for the first time, but they've been partners since seventh grade.
"It's going really good," Hollaway said.
We do really good with switching and communication and stuff like that," Nesbit said.
The two won their first match, against Belle Plaine, 6-2, 6-3, and then beat their Maple River opponents 6-0, 6-0. While they were confident coming into the season, it's maybe gone better than they were expecting.
"I was hoping for it to go this way, but I thought it would be a little more rocky. I guess I underestimated us," Hollaway said.
The two feel excited about being on varsity this season and have high hopes for the entire squad in 2020.
"We're doing really good; I feel like we're going to have a good season," Nesbit said.
Elsewhere in doubles, the No. 1 pairing of Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win. And the No. 2 pairing of Darbi Dunning and Mia Schwarz pulled out a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
At No. 1 singles, Greta Nesbit, won her match 6-3, 6-4. She was down for a short time in the second set, but regained control and rattled off four straight games to finish the set and match.
At No. 2 singles, Chloe Brandt grabbed a 6-1, 6-0 win. Morgan Jones won 6-1, 6-3 and No. 3 singles. And Makenne Reinhardt won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
"We're still working on executing better plays and shot selection by both the singles and doubles teams," coach Seaver said.
The Giants were set to begin conference play at Belle Plaint Sept. 1.