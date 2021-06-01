The first Mn IMCA RaceSaver Sprint series kicked off with 19 cars signed in to do battle May 29 at Arlington Raceway.
The feature was marred with nine yellow flags during the 20 lap event. The first one occurred on lap 7 when Zach Wight spun around in turn 2. He refired and restarted, but a couple of laps later he spun around again ending his night. On lap 11 Billy Johnson of St. Peter got too low in turn 4 and hit a tire ending his night. Two laps later, son Matt spun in turn 2 ending his night. On lap 14, the cars of Bruce Allen and Zac Foesch had contact in turn 2 causing Foesch to roll over a couple of times ending their night of racing. When the race resumed Mike Stien who had been leading took the lead again and remained the leader to win his 3rd feature. Trevor Serbus, who had started 12, moved up to challenge Stien but in the end he had to settle for 2nd ahead of Neil Stevens.
The IMCA Hobby feature saw four yellow flags throughout the race. Nate Manderfield of Lake Crystal led the first two laps until he spun out by himself bringing out a caution flag. On the restart, the 75c of Cory Probst, who had started in the 2nd row, inherited the lead and was able to hold of Matt Olson of Franklin for the remaining laps to win. Olson took 2nd and Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop moved up from his 10th place start to finish in 3rd.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature also saw mishaps as the 3.2 car of Eric Stocker took the lead right off and had a commanding lead but he went off the track in turn 4 and hit the wall causing his car to roll three times. He was out of the race but OK. That gave the lead to Jr. Esquesda and he was holding off both Justin Dose and Austin Friedrich until Friedrich had a mishap in turn 4 and a red flag came out. At that time, the race was called due to time and Esqueda was declared the winner. Dose took 3rd and Marschall Robinson moved up to 3rd.
Jack Paulson of Faribault got a good start in the Outlaw Hobby feature and led for the first two laps but then he encountered troubles and slowed way down on the back stretch which then put fast moving Dakota Robinson in the lead. He remained the leader to the finish picking up the win again. Karl Hewitt Jr. of Henderson followed Robinson to the checkered flag with Bryan Apitz of New Ulm finishing 3rd.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature was a nail-biting race with very close racing throughout the flag to flag race. Travis Schurmann of Norwood took the lead from his front row start but he had the company of Eric Bassett from Mankato. By lap 7, Eric Larson of Madison Lake was also in the mix. A few laps later Larson exchanged spots with Basset as he had his sights on taking the win. Schurmann held on until the white flag lap when Larson glided past him to take the lead and win. Schurmann was able to take 2nd ahead of fast moving Matt Looft. Bassett rounded out the top 4.
The IMCA Stock Car feature had 24 cars on the grid and had three different leaders. Matt Schauer led the first nine laps from his front row start but a caution was thrown when the 87 of Brent Uecker spun around. On the restart, A.J. Zimmerman of Cleveland was able to get around Schauer in turn 2 and led for the following three laps. The cars were three wide at times and extremely close. By lap 13, Chad Schroeder took over the lead with Ryan Bjerkeset racing him side by side for several laps but Zimmerman wasn't giving up as he took back his 2nd place spot again. On the white flag lap, Schauer stomped on the gas and was on Schroeder's tail but he settled for 2nd behind Schroeder at the checkered flag with Zimmerman holding on to 3rd just inches ahead of Bjerkeset.
There were five caution flags thrown in the IMCA Modified feature. The first one happened on lap one when the 12 of Chad Porter spun around which ended his racing for the night. On the restart, Dan Menk was the leader as Trent Loverude and him battled side by side for several laps. Another caution flag was thrown and on the restart, Clint Hatlestad was the new leader but he was only able to hold it for that lap as Loverude retained the lead and went onto win his first feature of the year. Hatlestad took 2nd and Brandon Beckendorf took 3rd.