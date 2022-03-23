Starting 0-6 can have many effects on a team, but for the Tri-City United softball squad, it resulted in a look at itself and who it could and should become. This led the team to win 10 of their final 12 games last season to post the second-best record in program history and a first-round section demolition of the Waseca Bluejays.
“A lot of what we’ve talked about is attitude and effort, the things we can control” said pitcher Ellaina Novak. “After the slow start last year, we talked a lot about what players expected from coaches and vice versa.”
Third baseman Molly Closser agreed, “I feel like our team after that talk, family talk is what we called it, really came together. That’s what our team is, a family.”
The Titans will have to overcome a large senior class that graduated last year, but the girls are confident they have the talent to continue the positive trend.
“We lost quite a few seniors last year but we have the skills to replace them with a lot of hard work and some young players coming up,” noted first baseman Payton singleton.
There are already a couple of games that the captains have circled on the schedule this year.
“We’re always excited to play Belle Plaine,” Savannah Squires, a centerfielder, said. “We split with them in the season and lost in the playoffs to them.”
Another opponent the Titans look forward to is Norwood Young America, which last season defeated TCU 18-11 and 24-13 in a brutal doubleheader.
“I’m really looking for revenge against Norwood,” said Closser.
TCU opens the season Tuesday, March 29 with a home game against Pine Island and first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.