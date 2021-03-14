The Minnesota River Bulldogs (9-4) are seeded No. 7 and will open the Section 1A boys hockey playoffs at home versus No. 10 seeded La Crescent/Hokah (4-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Bulldogs beat the Lancers 6-1 during the regular season on Jan. 26.
In other games Tuesday, No. 8 Waseca (10-7) will host No. 9 Winona/Cotter (5-11-1), No. 6 Rochester Lourdes (9-5-1) will host No. 11 Austin (0-15).
The top five seeded teams in the section have first-round byes and open play at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 1 seeded Dodge County (13-3-1) hosts the winner of Waseca and Winona, No. 4 Faribault (8-6-2) hosts No. 5 Albert Lea (8-8), No. 3 Mankato West (14-4-2) hosts the winner of Lourdes and Austin, No. 2 Mankato East/Loyola (13-4) hosts the winner of Minnesota River and La Crescent-Hokah.