It was a day of big wins and losses for the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers at the Section 2A individual tournament Thursday at Blue Earth Area . After their performances Thursday, four Giants wrestlers will return to the mat on Friday for the chance finish third or even second at the tournament.
Among the wrestlers competing Friday is Andy Genelin. The 120-pound wrestler was knocked into the consolation rounds by Westfield’s Lane Lembke in a 37-second pin, but the Giant turned his fortunes around in the next match. Genelin overcame Brecken Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial with a 3:15 pin.
In the 132 weight class, Dylan Novak competed in just one match where he was defeated by Charley Elwood of Medford in a 14-1 major decision. However, Novak is still in the tournament to compete Friday.
Tommy Gupton earned two wins and just one loss at the section tournament, securing himself a spot in the tournament Friday. Gupton had a tough opening match in the 138-pound section against Medford’s Garron Hoffman. The two were evenly matched, but Hoffman walked away with a 2-1 decision. Gupton bounced back in his next match with Westfield’s Ty Bronson. The Giant pinned Bronson in just 45 seconds before taking down Konner Harpestad of United South Central in a 3-1 decision.
Finally, Jordan Grinde ended Thursday 3-1. Grinde triumphed in his first match against Seth Rosin of LCWM by pinning his opponent in 2:45. BEA’s Koby Nagel overcame Grinde in the next round 11-2, putting the Giant in the consolation rounds. Grinde came back swinging, topping Sam Skillestad of Westfield in and 8-4 decision and Kurtis Crosby of WEM-JWP in an 11-8 decision.
All four of the wrestlers competing Friday lost the chance to place first, the spots for second, third, fourth and fifth are still open. If the Giants win their opening rounds, they will move onto the third-place match. The winner of that round will then battle the championship round loser for the second place title. If they lose the opening round, the Giants will compete in the match for fifth place.
Genelin (8-29) will face NRHEG’s Nikolas Petsinger (28-14) in the opening match. Novak (8-16) will take on Tucker Willis of LCWM (18-8), Gupton (13-8) will battle Cooper Ochsendorf (29-10) of Maple River and Grinde (13-21) will be up against Bray Olson of Kenyon-Wanamingo (29-10).
Thursday also marked the end of the tournament for seven Giants wrestlers.
Seventh graders Wyatt Genelin (8-26) and Aidan Wieland (2-8) fell out of the tournament’s 106 and 113 weight classes respectively after being knocked out 0-2.
Eighth-grader Sam Gupton (15-25) fell 0-2 in the 126 weight class.
Junior 152-pounder Ethan Genelin (11-21) collected two wins before being eliminated from the tournament. Genelin started off with a quick 49-second pin over Owen Warmington of LCWM. He then fell to Willie VonRuden of Medford, but captured another victory by pinning Cody Nirk of Westfield in 1:52 before succumbing to Blue Earth Area’s Adam Schavey in a 2:20 fall.
160-pound Kade Thompson (0-19), 170-pound Isaias Sanchez (7-28) and 285-pound Noe Sanchez (4-20) were dropped from the tournament after two losses.