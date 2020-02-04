Minnesota River Conference boys basketball leader Jordan completed a season sweep of Le Sueur-Henderson with a 75-32 victory on Monday at Le Sueur.
The Hubman previously defeated the Giants 110-55 on Dec. 19.
Lukas Graff led the Giants in the rematch with 14 points. Zach Berndt scored 8 points. Five other Giants scored 2 points: Noah Koller, Nolan Maczkowicz, Nathan Gregersen, David Gupton and Gage Bishop.
Four Hubmen hit double digits: Ryan Samuelson and Symon Keiser 12, Reagan Koch and Jojo Kloebel 10.
Jordan improved its record to 14-6 overall and 10-0 in the MRC.
The Giants (7-13, 3-7) travel to Sibley East (6-12, 4-6) at 7:15 p.m. Sibley East beat LS-H 68-58 on Jan. 7.
LS-H hosts Tri-City United (1-17, 0-10) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. The Giants beat the Titans 68-44 on Jan. 10
Jordan 47 28 75
LS-H 17 15 32
Minnesota River Conference
Team W L T Overall
Jordan 10 0 0 14-6-0
Belle Plaine 8 2 0 11-7-0
Mayer Lutheran 5 5 0 6-13-0
Norwood Young America 5 5 0 5-14-0
Southwest Christian 5 5 0 8-10-0
Sibley East 4 6 0 6-12-0
Le Sueur-Henderson 3 7 0 7-13-0
Tri-City United 0 10 0 1-17