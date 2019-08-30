After more than a year of campaigning by the student body and community, Tri-City United finally has a varsity soccer program for boys and girls.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Titan girls played the school’s first game of soccer against Cannon Falls. Though it ended in defeat for TCU, with the Titans being shut out 10-0, the team is taking it in stride.
“I think this is a new learning experience for us,” said TCU girls soccer captain Michelle Ramirez.
“It taught us a really good lesson for our first game,” added fellow soccer captain Maria Martinez.
This year marks not only the first year of the Tri-City United girls soccer program but the boys soccer program as well. The boys’s first varsity game, though, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, due to weather.
Heading into their first game, the Titans were the clear underdogs. TCU soccer coach Carey Langer explained that for many of the girls on the team, this was their first real soccer game.
“We had a lot of work to do, but we all kind of knew that going in because we lacked some experience, and then we had maybe 85% of our players who had never played any games before, so we knew that there were chances for this game to get away from us,” said Langer. “But we all knew it was part of the learning process, which is the first step toward doing something positive in the future and there were some things we could take away which were positive. We did improve as the game went on.”
The Titans were able to put on a better showing in the second half. In the game’s first half, Cannon Falls scored seven consecutive goals on the Titans, but in the second, after having been given a pep talk by Coach Langer, the Titans became more aggressive in their style of play.
Though they never managed to score goals of their own, the Titans showed they could better defend Cannon Falls’ rampant offense. Instead of collecting another seven goals in the second, Cannon Falls would only produce three.
Langer said that it was the team’s performance in the second half that made him optimistic for the rest of the season.
“Clearly we need to get back to practice and work on some things, but I’m optimistic because the girls, they weren’t down. They felt good about the fact they could identify, they got better in the game and they built some things together and that’s everything,” said Langer. “If they can stay positive and we can stay positive we can get them in positions where they can do better.”
“I saw a few players start to step up,” Langer added. “Maria Martinez, Nora Titus, Liz Mendez those are the ones that are standing out to me the most. I saw them doing really good. There were some good moments from them and they were starting really to be aggressive and do some good things with the ball.”
The upcoming season might be an uphill battle for the Tri-City United girls, but by now, the girls ought to be used to the challenge. For years, the girls struggled to create a soccer program at TCU.
Though many of the girls hadn’t played soccer on a team, the team captains, Maria Martinez, Michelle Ramirez, Liz Beth Mendez and Chloe Triden, all had an interest in the game.
“We’ve always had a passion for soccer and we wanted to make a sport for TCU,” said Ramirez, a sophomore.
In order to make their dream a reality, it was all on the students to organize and recruit a team and show Tri-City United Activities Director Chad Johnson that there was a real interest in the team. Last year, the girls nearly had enough people for a full team, but they ended up falling short.
Despite the initial setback, the girls began training and preparing for their shot next year with Coach Langer, who, prior to working at TCU, had coached club level soccer for 18 years in Nebraska.
“Last year was my first year with the district and when I got here they were a few players short of what the school wanted as far as a varsity program,” said Langer. “So I did training sessions last fall. We were meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays for about eight or nine weeks and I worked with the boys a lot up in Burnsville all last winter. I did a lot of coaching and talked a lot with the girls and they were the ones that recruited all the girls out here today.“
Those coaching sessions would prove instrumental in helping the students retain an interest in soccer and recruit more students. By April 22 last year, 41 students, 21 boys and 20 girls, signed up to form teams.
Ramirez explained that the girls’ success in getting the soccer program off the ground was a narrow one, and this year they were able to recruit just enough players for a team.
“The boys, right away, they had 20. The girls, we had to bring them all out here, get them organized. The lucky number to start a team was 20 and we got 20 girls,” said Ramirez. “It was hard. It was crazy. We went up to everybody like, ‘We want a soccer team. We want a soccer team,’ but actually getting the girls out and getting them registered and organized took a little bit, but we did it, and here we are at our first game.”