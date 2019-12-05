Unbridled, the Cleveland boys basketball team fell hard to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 104-37 on Tuesday.
With Cleveland’s shots off the mark, the Buccaneers jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Isaac Mueller drove in for the score. By the break, the Clippers were already down 61-16.
Fueled by 21 three-point baskets, WEM broke the 100 mark with 1:47 remaining.
“We have to play team basketball,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “We have to play team offense. We have to play team defense. We’re the type of team that needs to play with structure. We did not play the first half with any structure. That was by design. Hopefully the message gets through.
Ben Holden had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Clippers.
The Clippers travel to Montgomery to take on TCU on Friday.