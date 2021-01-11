Coaches
Head coach: Joe Remiger, second year as girls head coach, one year JV girls coach. Coached junior high boys and JV boys multiple years.
Assistant coach: Chris Seely, first year as girls coach, has coached JV boys and junior high boys multiple years also.
Key Players
Halle McCabe, senior, one-year letter winner. Out for all of last season with surgery. "Her sophomore year, rebounded well, attack the basket and was one of our better defenders," Reminger said. "Need her and expecting her to bring us a lot this year."
Macey Ziebarth, senior, two-year letter winner. "Our best outside shooter, drives hard to the basket, need her to play some tough defense this year," Reminger said.
Serena Williams, senior, will be out for most of the season because of surgery.
Emily Kern, junior, two-year letter winner. "Very good around the glass, moves well with or without the ball," Reminger said. "We really struggled without her last year when she missed a couple of games. One of our best rebounders also."
Kaylee Karels, sophomore, one-year letter winner, "gets up and down the court well," Reminger said. "One of our better outside shooters, good defender."
Sarena Remiger, sophomore, one-year letter winner, "one of our better rebounders, crashes the boards well," Reminger said. "Need her to be a presence for us in the middle."
Moved On
Just Mya Krenik graduated last year. "We will miss her hard work ethic and attitude," Reminger said.
2019-20 Recap
3-22 overall, 0-10 and last place in Valley Conference
2021 Season Outlook
"Girls last year definitely got better as the season progressed! Hoping to keep taking steps forward to getting better as individuals and as a team. Excited to have assistant coach Chris Seely on board, also excited about the younger girls coming up." — Joe Reminger, head coach
By The Numbers
14 — players so far
3 — seniors
2 — juniors
5 — sophomores
4 — freshman