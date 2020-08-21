Coaches
Head coach: Kristen Munden, 4th year
Assistant coaches: Dave DeMars, 3rd year
Key Athletes
Team captains: Kylee Barrington, Mackenzie Askland, Brooklyn Kahle
Ellie Sladek - 10th grade
Natalie Lundahl 9th grade
Ella Schmiesing 7th grade
Keep Your Eye On
Kaylee Berger
Mallorie Plut
Elizabeth Odenthal
Moved on
Heather Johnson
Josephine Hatlevig
2019 Recap
10th place at Section 1A Championships
"We had several strong finishes at the sectional meet last season," said Munden.
2020 Season Outlook
"We are hoping to have the opportunity to place in the Top 16 if a sectional swim meet if it is allowed to take place this season," said Munden. "A few swimmers have goals to make it to state. Themes for the season, 'Together we swim, 6 feet apart,' and 'When your body gets tired. Swim with your heart.'
"Our diving program led by coach Dave DeMars has many girls jumping off the board with excitement. We are looking forward to growing this part of our program."