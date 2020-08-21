Coaches

Head coach: Kristen Munden, 4th year

Assistant coaches: Dave DeMars, 3rd year

Key Athletes

Team captains: Kylee Barrington, Mackenzie Askland, Brooklyn Kahle

Ellie Sladek - 10th grade

Natalie Lundahl 9th grade

Ella Schmiesing 7th grade

Keep Your Eye On 

Kaylee Berger

Mallorie Plut

Elizabeth Odenthal

Moved on

Heather Johnson

Josephine Hatlevig

2019 Recap 

10th place at Section 1A Championships

"We had several strong finishes at the sectional meet last season," said Munden.

2020 Season Outlook 

"We are hoping to have the opportunity to place in the Top 16 if a sectional swim meet if it is allowed to take place this season," said Munden. "A few swimmers have goals to make it to state. Themes for the season, 'Together we swim, 6 feet apart,' and 'When your body gets tired. Swim with your heart.'

"Our diving program led by coach Dave DeMars has many girls jumping off the board with excitement. We are looking forward to growing this part of our program."

