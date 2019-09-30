In a close 3-1 game, the Tri-City United boys soccer team took its first loss this season to Mayer Lutheran at a home game Saturday, Sept. 28, leaving their record at 2-1. Despite the outcome, TCU Coach Carey Langer remains confident in his team’s abilities.
“This is the first team that’s been at our level and better and with that you’re going to make some mistakes,” said Langer. “But when you make mistakes you learn from them and my team learned some things today that are going to make them a better team.”
In the first half, the Titans started out strong. Just 10 minutes in, sophomore midfielder Kriz Ruiz scored the first goal, putting the Titans in the lead. Aided by a strong defense from goalkeeper Jesus Hernandez and defenders Ashton Matejcek and Jesus Ruiz, the Titans were able to keep Mayer Lutheran out of their goal for much of the first. However, with 10 minutes left, Mayer Lutheran landed their first shot on goal and tied up the game.
TCU continued a strong performance throughout the game. Key players identified by the coach included senior forward Carlos Estevez and sophomore defender Ashton Matejcek.
“Carlos Estevez played his heart out today, Ashton Matejcek played his heart out today, I saw him make some really significant improvements in his play today especially towards the end of the game,” said Langer. “And defensively I felt we handled the pressure the team put us on and plugged away as a whole defense.”
Mayer Lutheran came out ahead in the second half. Within the first 10 minutes, the opposing team completed two goals to bring the score up 3-1. The Titans, now behind, attempted to take back the lead, but Mayer Lutheran gave the Titans few opportunities to run the ball past their defense.
“The other team just had a couple of really good shots that were well-placed and that’s going to happen,” said Langer. “I think what held us back today is we got away from our style a little bit of playing the ball out wide and got dribble-happy a little bit in the middle of the field, which makes it hard, and I think this is the first time they’ve seen a team that’s at their level or better and I think we got a little tired towards the end and I think there were times in the game where we just got out-played, out-hustled.”
“We need to get back and work on our possession game especially out of our defensive third up and moving out of the defense. We need to get better with our possession rather than just blasting balls up the field. We need to get better at getting the ball from the middle into the outsides and get it toward our impact players going forward. And more than anything we got to learn how to be patient on defense.”