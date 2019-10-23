It was a disappointing end of the season for the Tri-City United football team. In their first round of the Section 3AAA tournament at home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Titans fell 27-0 to the Sibley East Wolverines.
“It was a pretty tough loss,” TCU Coach Ken Helland said. "Too many injuries to overcome. That’s kind of been our season. We lose Mason O’Malley in the second play of the game, and he’s played exceptionally well the last two weeks, especially at his linebacker spot. He ran the ball really hard. We missed him a lot obviously, and Kayden Factor tried to play, couldn’t do it, he had a pulled hamstring. We were missing Adam Frederickson, our quarterback right now, and Zack Wendorff, a really good defensive end, receiver and one of our captains. Just too many injuries to overcome for us … The bright side is a lot of guys got playing time and a chance to get better to go in for next year.”
With the Titans lacking some of their key players, the Wolverines gained the upper hand, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and a successful point after touchdown and earning a lead of 13-0.
The Titans put up a good defense, but the Wolverines took advantage of incomplete passes on the Titans’ end. With just one second on the clock, Sibley East earned another touchdown and PAT in the second quarter, bringing the score up to 20-0.
Though the team was missing some significant players, the Titans put up a strong defensive line that prevented the Wolverines from scoring in the third quarter. Junior defensive end Riley O’Malley and juinior defensive back Aiden Blaschko tied for the greatest number of tackles with eight each. Sophomore linebacker Gavin Roemhildt collected seven while senior defensive back Mateo Alonso collected six.
The Titans' offensive leaders included sophomore wide receiver Caleb Whipps with eight carries for 35 yards rushing and freshman running back Carter O’ Malley with six carries for 15 yards. Junior quarterback Gabe Robinson completed three of 17 passes for 59 yards, while sophomore running back Riece Narum completed one 29-yard pass.
However, the Titans’ offensive efforts weren’t enough to keep up with the Wolverines. In the fourth quarter, Sibley East collected another touchdown and added another PAT for a final score of 27-0.
“We played an awful tough schedule,” Helland said. “We were outmanned in a lot of games in speed and size and the other teams got us a lot of times and a lot of kids played hard with a lot of good effort and that’s all we can really ask.”
Helland pointed out three Titans who played especially well for the team this season: Mason O’ Malley, Kayden Factor and Jose Reyes.
The game marks the end of the high school football careers for the team’s seniors including quarterback Adam Frederickson, wide receiver Mateo Alonso, running back Brandon Balma, wide receiver Zack Wendorf, offensive linemen Kieran Fisher, Rafael Lopez, Jose Reyes, Ryan Smith and Ricardo Foglio Para.
Team Captain Mateo Alonso reflected on some of the most memorable parts of the season, which included bus rides with the team and bonding as a family. Alonso had hopes for remaining players on the team as they grow next year.
“I hope they’re prepared honestly,” Alonso said. “Make sure they’re ready. It’s going to go by fast.”