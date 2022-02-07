The two-man show of senior guards JaSean Glover and Blake Altenburg scored 29 points each to lead Madelia to a 63-60 come-from-behind victory over Tri-City United in nonconference boys basketball action Monday night at Montgomery.
The Titans, who took a 32-26 lead at halftime on a put back by senior guard Fakourou Tandia, had three players score in double digits: sophomore post Reggie Vosejpka 18, Tandia 17 and junior post Hank Holicky 10.
Altenburg, who finished with seven 3-point baskets, led the Blackhawk attack in the first half with 17 points.
Glover, who is averaging 33 points, 14 rebounds and five assists per game, took over in the second half, scoring 20 of his 29 points, mostly on drives to the basket for lay-ups or lay-ins above the rim. When the 6-foot-5 speedster decided to drive and score, he was hard to stop. He also scored on a couple of alley-oops.
"It was a tough loss," TCU head coach Kyle Johnson said. "They had two guys that scored 58 of their 63, so that's frustrating. They shot it well. We didn't try to play them man (defense), because No. 5 (Glover) could take us off the dribble. He only made one 3 all night, which is good. But we didn't do a good job locating No. 11 (Altenburg). That was pretty much the story of the game."
Johnson said Glover is "a great player and a worker, too. He will play Division II or small Division I somewhere.
Glover said he hasn't decided where he's going to college, but he's shooting for DI.
The Blackhawks quickly took a 34-32 lead in the second half with a 3-pointer by Altenburg and a 2-pointer by Glover.
The Titans answered with baskets by Vosejpka and Tandia to regain the lead 36-34.
But then Glover, who reached 1,000 rebounds for his career and is closing in on 3,000 points, went on a tear scoring seven baskets on a 17-9 run to give the Blackhawks a 51-43 with 3:44 to play.
But the Titans didn't give up, coming back to tie it at 57 on a reverse lay-up by senior point guard Adam Henze with 1:40 left. It was Henze's only points.
Madelia then scored two straight baskets by Altenburg and senior forward Garret Reed to take a 61-57 lead with 25 seconds remaining.
A 3-pointer by sophomore guard Luke Holicky, who had eight points, cut the lead to 61-59 with 9.4 seconds to play.
Forced to foul with time running out, the Titans fouled Glover and he made both ends of a 1-on-1 free throw with 6 seconds left to make it 63-60.
The Titans passed in from their own end, and Henze's 3-point shot attempt fell short as the clock ran out.
Also scoring for the Titans were Jonathon Hurd with a 3-pointer, and Henry Schendel with a 2-pointer.
The Titans had more scorers, but "We didn't find the shooters within our zone," Johnson said "Unfortunately there was about a 4-minute stretch where they went on an 8-0 run which kind of hurts."
The Titans have lost their last five games by 6 points or less.
Finding a positive note, Johnson said, "We definitely played hard. We've been playing really hard lately. We've got to find a way to win. We've got to have guys step up the clutch and get the stop, get that rebound and make that bucket when we need to. We've played well enough in the last five-six games to win every one of them.
"We hope we're playing out best basketball at the end of February and the beginning of March. If we continue to play hard and figure out a few things, we can be pretty tough going into the section. That's our goal."
Madelia evened its record at 8-8, while the Titans dropped to 3-16 with their ninth straight loss.
The Titans travel to Jackson County Central (8-11) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.