Honoring the five Cleveland volleyball seniors before a 3-0 sweep over Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Tuesday, several underclassmen mentioned it would be the final match the quintet would play on their home court.
But the Clippers, ranked fifth in the subsection, host Cedar Mountain on Monday, Oct. 21. Two days later, the winner takes on host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, ranked fourth on a coin flip.
Had the toss gone the other way, the Clippers still likely would have had just one home game, so although they probably will play a tougher team on the road, they shorten their idle time. The downside is that if the Clippers do win the second game, they will likely take on top-ranked Mayer Lutheran instead of third-seeded BOLD.
Recognized with emotional speeches on senior night were Maya Krenik, McKenna Robb, Mazie Anderson, Mollee Grams and Lexi Hollerich.
“It was a fun night,” said Robb,” who finished it with 23 kills, 13 digs and six ace serves. “But it’s super bittersweet because I am not ready for this to be over with, but having the girls say their speeches at the beginning kind of pumped me up. I know the younger girls have appreciated the way we seniors have led them and made them feel comfortable, because I know when I was younger I didn’t have that as much. I feel like we really accomplished that this year, and so it is hard for them to see us leave.”
Robb, who has her sights set on being a member of the Gustavus Adolphus volleyball team next year, said while setting school records in both kills and digs was nice; she would prefer to be remembered for her role as a mentor.
“I know talent is important, like ‘she was a great volleyball player,’ but really for me it’s being the best leader I can be on the court. I don’t want the younger players to just see me on the court and think ‘she can hit the ball hard’ but more as ‘she supports her teammates no matter what.’”
Set 1 started on an Emily Kern ace block, featured nine McKenna Robb winners, including two ace serves, and ended 25-9 on a Taylin Gosch ace serve.
Set 2 begin on a LP/HT net foul, included three Robb service aces and ended 25-13 on a hit into the net.
Cleveland got under the net to give up the first point in set 3. With for Clipper errors and a kill, the Bulldog’s went ahead 9-6 and later, after a trio of Clipper miscues, ahead 12-8. But Taylin Gosch started a seven-point spurt with a push over the net that found a spot of open gym, and with a Robb missile, the Clippers were up 15-12.
The Bulldog’s used an ace tip to knot the set at 16, but Robb went into a frenzy after that and ended the game 25-18 on a cross-court kill.
Kern ratcheted nine kills. Hollerich dropped three kills and excavated seven digs. Gosch set up 29 winners and spiked two kills of her own. Grams unearthed 11 digs and had a pair of kills. Anderson raised 11 digs. Krenik scraped up eight digs.
Cedar Mountain has just two wins. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s is 16-8.