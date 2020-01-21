The Tri-City United girls basketball team (5-10) felt the heat on Monday, Jan. 20 when they took one of the toughest teams in their section. Standing at a record of 11-3, the Medford Tigers continued their winning streak by defeating the Titans 61-44.
Medford would have been a difficult team to topple, but the Titans still managed to keep the game competitive as they were never too far behind. The opposing team was quick to take the lead in the first quarter of the game where Medford was up 14-7. Medford’s skill at taking turnovers had the Titans playing more defensively than they would have liked, and the score widened to 35-19 by the end of the first half.
Though they remained down by a considerable amount, the Titans picked the game back up again in the second half. Tri-City United worked around confrontations with Medford through coordination with their teammates. Junior center Jess Dull, junior guard Sam Lang and senior forward Grace Factor all excelled at racking up points for the Titans. Senior guard Erica Jackson was also a major contributor to the Titans, particularly on the free-throw line. The game also saw freshman center Kaia Kroack get plenty of the time on the court.
Through their efforts, the Titans kept a consistent pace throughout out the game and prevented Medford from running away with a large lead.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Titans will travel to Jordan for their next competition at 7:30 p.m.