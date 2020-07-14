Le Sueur-Henderson 19U baseball team collected 10 hits, and pitcher Mitch Casperson picked up the victory as the Giants (6-6) defeated the host Burnsville Blaze 7-3 on July 13.
Casperson pitched the first six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four.
Jayce Luna pitched the seventh inning with two earned runs on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.
Luna also batted 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Also getting two hits, Burke Nesbit went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.
Six other players had a hit each: Tristan O'Brien (1-3), Tom Gupton (1-4, RBI), Zack Berndt (1-3, HBP, run), Tyler Pengilly (1-4, RBI, run) and Charlie Wick (1-2, walk, two RBIs).
LS-H journeys to Northfield at 7 p.m. July 16 to play at Sechler Park's 1st National Bank Field.