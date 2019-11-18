A Giant became a Husky Friday, Nov. 15 when Le Sueur-Henderson’s Morgan Goettlicher signed on to play Division II volleyball for St. Cloud State University.
“It feels good,” said Goettlicher. “I love all the support from my family and friends and teachers and coaches.”
Goettlicher’s signing comes after she ended her high school volleyball career on a high note. She was the lead hitter in a season which ended with LS-H taking second in the Section 2AA finals, the first time the team has finished that high since 2012. Goettlicher also ended the season with all-conference honors and was voted MVP by her teammates. Now, Goettlicher is looking toward the future.
“I will definitely miss playing at Le Sueur-Henderson just because I had so many memories here,” said Goettlicher. “But it’s going to be a good change switching it up.”
Goettlicher received support on her signing day not just from her coach, but the entire team, who all came out to cheer her on.
“There was a lot of support,” said Coach Stacey Feser. “They’re excited for her.”
Feser was also excited to see how Goettlicher could grow in a more competitive environment.
“I think it’s great. I’m super excited for her,” said Feser. “We’ve been working hard in the off-season to get her exposed as well so I think this is a great next step for her and a good challenge as she moves through her volleyball career. So I think this will be a great opportunity for her to step up her game even more. She’ll be pushed to her full potential.”
She continued, “[She’ll be] meeting new people, playing with some different girls. Playing at a whole different level too. A more competitive level that’s going to be fun.”
Not only will Goettlicher be playing with new teammates and for a new school, she’ll also be playing a new position.
“[I’m most excited for] getting a different look at the court playing at St. Cloud, because I’ll be playing right side instead of outside,” said Goettlicher.
She also plans on bringing the skills and attitude she learned at Le Sueur-Henderson to a new school.
“Stacey taught me to keep up the positive attitude and always cheer on my teammates, so that’s something I’ll definitely carry on.”