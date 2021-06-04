The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team cruised to a quick victory on Thursday. The Giants entered the Section 2AA softball tournament as the high seed and faced off against Fairmont in the second round. Though the Giants were a little rusty from not playing for two weeks, LS-H still stomped Fairmont 10-0 in five innings.
The Giants were off to a slow start on runs, but pitchers Chloe Brandt and Rhyan Fritz gave LS-H plenty of room to get back into their groove. Brandt threw a near-perfect game over the first four innings, striking out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. Fritz took over in the fifth inning and pitched a strikeout and two groundouts. Combined, Brandt and Fritz pitched a no-hitter and prevented every Fairmont batter from reaching first base.
LS-H had few hits, collecting just four throughout the game, but played aggressively when they reached base. Halle Bemmels collected the Giants’ first run, reaching first on a hit by pitch in the first inning, stealing second and running to third on a ground out before scoring on a wild pitch.
The Giants struck out 1-2-3 in the second inning but bounced back in the third. Madi Wilbright opened the bottom with a single and advanced to second and third on wild pitches before Bemmels walked to first. Bemmels then stole second and reached third as Wilbright scored and Brandt reached first on a fielder’s choice. Bemmels scored another run on a wild pitch and Brandt was singled home by Rhyan Fritz. Fritz then advanced to second and Olivia Fritz walked to first. Rhyan Fritz scored on a wild pitch and Olivia Fritz was knocked in on a sacrifice fly by Makenna Borchardt. Samantha Wilbright then scored on an error, capping off six runs for Giants in the third.
The Giants headed into the fourth inning up 7-0, but failed to score. However, LS-H wrapped up the game quickly in the next inning. The Giants loaded up the bases as Olivia Fritz reached first on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and ran to third on a single by Samantha Wilbright. Wilbright stole second and Borchardt walked to first. Fritz and Wilbright then scored on two wild pitches. Taylor Hartmann swapped with Borchardt and slid into home on a fielder’s choice, winning the game 10-0.
Bemmels, Samantha Wilbright and Olivia Fritz led the Giants in scoring with two runs each. Brandt, Rhyan Fritz, Taylor Hartmann and Madi Wilbright picked up one run for the Giants while Rhyan Fritz, Zoe Thomson, Samantha Wilbright and Madi Wilbright contributed one RBI.
“I thought our energy could have been better, but I thought our effort and our hustle was really good,” Thomson said after the game.
“I think we played really well from having quite a bit of a break,” added Samanatha Wilbright.
The players were happy to be moving on to the next round. In the quarterfinals, LS-H will face off against NRHEG at Caswell Park, North Mankato, at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will head to the semifinals at 4 p.m.
“I’m definitely excited to improve and see some new teams we haven’t played before,” Makenna Borchardt said.
With an 18-1 record, the Giants are in a prime position for the section tournament, but Coach Eric Lewis said the team is primarily focused on just winning the next game.
“I think if we stay focused and play the balls that we can, we put ourselves in a good position to be successful,” said Lewis. “We don’t even talked about [state]. We’re taking it one game at a time.”