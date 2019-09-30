The third annual Schoknecht Shootout did not disappoint race fans Sept. 28 at Arlington Raceway. Drivers gave them great racing action in each of the classes to close out the 2019 racing season.
Twenty-seven cars started the IMCA Stock Car feature, Shaun Bruns of Olivia led the first lap from his front row starting spot, but there were two caution flags on the first lap which gave Jeff Larson from Lakefield an opportunity to get around Bruns at the restart and he did so. He led for the next 11 laps until Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg who had started 7th got an extra bite on the bottom side of the track and and moved up to pass Larson and take the lead. The rest of the 30-lap race went caution free with the two drivers battling back and forth but Larson was also holding off his brother Dustin who had moved up from his 9th place start. When the white flag came out, Jeffrey stepped on the pedal and was able to get around Mackenthun onthe ba,ckstretch to take the checkered flag first and pick up the $5,000 check. Mackenthun took 2nd ahead of Kelly Shyrock of Fertile, Iowa, who passed Dustin Larson on the last lap as well. John Oliver Jr. rounded out the top 5. Longest tow of an extra $300 went to Angel Munoz of LaMar Co. The hardcharger was won by Jeff Lyon of Duncome IA for passing 13 cars. The IMCA Stock Car track champion is the 7k Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine. Random $500 draws went to 7k Chad Schroeder, 78 Kevin Latour, 71D Shaun Bruns, and 81 Matt Speckman.
The IMCA Modified race saw Kelly Shyrock of Fertile, Iowa, lead from start to finish in the 20-lap race. The battle behind him was fun to see with Trent Loverude of New Ulm, Dan Menk of Franklin, Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe all jockeying positions back and forth. Shyrock got quite a distance on Loverude to sew first place up and the $1,000 check, but the 2nd place check was worth $1,500, and there was a battle to the end. Loverude won that with Menk taking 3rd and Hatlestad taking 4th ahead of Ryan Bjerkeset of St. Peter who also won a random draw along with the m8 of Dalton Magers from Redwood Falls. Dan Menk of Franklin is the track champion in this division.
The IMCA Hobby feature saw track champion Cory Probst of Brewster work his magic on the track. Twenty five cars started the feature and the first nine laps went smooth with the No. 3 Dave Johnson of New Prague setting the pace around the track but by lap 3 Probst who had drawn No. 7 was challenging Johnson. A yellow flag came out on lap 9 and then there was a series of yellow flags which caused the race to be shortened. Probst darted out to the lead and stayed the leader to win the race ahead of Johnson and Brad Becker from Arlington.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw track champion Alex Dostal of Glencoe win the feature amidst several challenges from Roberto Esquida from St. James. The drivers were a bit wild on the track as there was some series money up for grabs and they all raced a bit harder and faster which caused a couple of rollovers. The first was on lap 7 when the 08 Levi Selly from St. Peter went too high going into turn 3 and rolled off the top side, the second occurred on the restart of that lap when the 27 Moriah Calliahan of Winthrop went off the top side of turn 4. Both drivers were OK but out of the race. With four laps to go in the race once the race was restarted, Dostal had a 1/4 of a track lead ahead of Esquedo, the No. 19 newcomer Jerry Coopman who had started 8th moved up to 3rd ahead of Alan Lahr at the finish.
Karl Hewitt Jr. of Chaska led the entire Outlaw feature to win the race and the track championship. Kyren Porter of Cleveland started behind him and followed him for several laps until the 11 of Rod Manthey from Norwood got around her on lap 6. A couple of caution flags helped Porter as she was able to regain her 2nd place spot, Manthye took 3rd ahead of Andrea McCain of Kimball.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature also saw a few caution flags thrown. Two drivers led the race with Dan Paplow of Dundea and Dean Cornelius of New Prague racing side by side until caution came out. On the restart Eric Larson of Madison Lake was able to get around Cornelius and battle with Pablow but soon Larson had ot contend with Jeff Carter of Mapleton. Carter found his groove and got around Larson. Then Larson had to deal with Tim Bergerson of Mankato as he had been in the mix since the beginning of the race. In the end, Paplow finished 1st, Carter, 2nd and Bergerson rounded out the top 3. Random draws went to Eric Bassett and Chris Neisen. The hardcharger went to Jeremy Brown of Elko for passing 15 cars. Eric Larson is the 2019 track champion in the Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified.
Javen Ostermann from Courtland owned the race track for the Alpha Media IMCA Sprint Car feature as he led from start to finish to win. It was also a MN Sprint Series event. Bill Johnson from St. Peter who had started 8th moved through the field but could not catch Ostermann. Lap 11 saw a caution flag when No. 15 Zach Glaser spun around in turn 2. He tried to restart the race but pulled into the pit after a lap with troubles. Coming from 6th place was Brett Allen from Gaylord who traded places with Brandon Allen of Gaylord with only a few laps to go. In the end, Ostermann won with Johnson taking 2nd ahead of Brandon Allen. Brett Allen of Gaylord is the track champion in the Alpha Media IMCA Sprint cars as well as the MN State Series Champion.
Farmer Brown Motorports champions are as follows: Jr. Sportsman-Braxton Enter, Arlington, Jr. Joey Reimers-Belle Plaine, Jon Volinkaty of Gaylord. Auto Cross track champion is Brandon Paul of St. Peter and the Good Times Bus Lines Truck Cross champion is Justin McConnell of Henderson.