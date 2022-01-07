Thursday night, the Tri-City United Titans played host to the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team as both squads officially opened the 2022 portion of their seasons. The first half saw the Titans jump out to a pair of early leads, but the Giants were able to build off a 32-25 halftime lead to pull away for a 58-43 victory.
"I felt this was one of our better games yet and [we] continued playing well out of the Holiday tournament over break," LS-H coach Ryan Graff said after the victory.
The Titans opened up the game with a 5-0 run but Grant Adams led the Giant response with five points of his own as well as a free throw from Gage Bishop that allowed LS-H to take its first lead of the night. The teams were unable to create any distance with back and forth scoring before TCU managed to pull ahead 21-17 with just over four minutes to go in the half.
The Giants once again rebounded and finished the half with a 15-4 run that was prompted by an increase in on-ball pressure, which forced the Titans into several turnovers.
LS-H was able to maintain its defensive pressure into the second half and build up to a 10-point lead, which the team was able to retain throughout most of the second half. With TCU on the ropes, they were forced to try and trap the Giants, which resulted in some easy baskets as they broke the trap, ultimately leading to the 58-43 win.
Adams led the way for LS-H with 22 points on 9-15 shooting from the floor while Nathan Gregersen added 13 points and five rebounds and three steals.
Bishop had a team-high 11 rebounds as well for the Giants and David Gupton scored 10 points while adding four rebounds of his own.
"If we can continue the defensive effort and rebounding, as well as limit our turnovers and get good shots, we will be in a lot of games," Graff said.
LS-H will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 11 when the team travels to Sibley East with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.