Lexi Terwedo advances the ball past half-court as the Giants aim to set up their offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Twelve straight points from Belle Plaine to open the game Friday night spoiled the home opener for the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball home opener. The Giants faced a full-court press from the Tigers and struggled to deal with pressure, resulting in a 70-30 loss.

Sam Willbright lays in a breakaway bucket after intercepting a pass from a Belle Plaine player. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the opening minutes of the game, the press proved most deadly before LS-H was able to formulate a counter and as a result, the Tigers jumped ahead to a 12-0 lead. Senior co-captain of the Giants, Sam Willbright, broke the seal on the basket when she picked off a pass to the top of the key and took the ball to the hole for a fast-break layup. 

Madi Willbright navigates around a perimeter defender as she cuts into the lane. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Willbright again intercepted a pass and scored on the fast-break before Morgan Gregersen tipped an in-bounds throw over to Willbright who was then fouled attempting a layup. Sam made both free throws and scored her eighth consecutive points for the Giants when she was able to Euro step through a trio of defenders to lay in another ball on a fast break.

Rhyan Frtiz brings the ball upcourt after getting a steal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Unfortunately for LS-H, Belle Plaine started to convert shots from beyond the arc and the continued pressure wore down the Giants as the Tigers pulled away for the victory.

The loss drops the Giants to 0-2 on the season and they return to the hardwood Monday, Dec. 6 when the team travels to take on Glencoe-Silver Lake with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

