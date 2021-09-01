The Tri-City United girls volleyball team was toppled on Tuesday in its opening match against NRHEG. The Titans held the advantage in the beginning, but their lead fell apart, as NRHEG collected three consecutive matches to win 3-1.
TCU led with a slim victory in the first set, coming out just two points ahead 26-24. NRHEG tied things up with a dominating 25-16 second set. The Titans narrowed the margins over the next two sets, but couldn’t overcome NRHEG, which came out on top 25-20 and 25-23 sets.
Kaia Krocak led the team in kills with a total of nine, followed by Kaitlin Lang with six, Anna Barnett and Lauren Houn with three each, Audrey Vosejpka with two, and Lexi Factor with one. Krocak was also a standout on defense with 10 block assists and four solo blocks. Vosejpka collected 10 block assists, as well, and Factor produced eight.
“I’m very happy with our first game,” said coach Carrie Richards. “We have some things to work on, but I believe pushing through it at practice and growing from every match will make us a better team in the long run. We're building a program one step at a time”