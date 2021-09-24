The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team made the trip South to Northrop to take on the GHEC-ML-T Jaguars Thursday night. Despite a second set hiccup, the Clippers dominated a trio of sets to win 3-1 (25-11, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13).
Emily Kern led Cleveland with 17 kills while adding nine digs, two blocks, and three aces.
Taylin Gosch put up an impressive 39 set assists while adding three kills, four digs, and two aces.
Grayce Kortuem added nine kills and libero Emma Sweere finished the night with 18 digs.
With the win, Cleveland is now 10-2, (4-0 Valley Conference) on the season and travels to Burnsville Friday, Sept. 24, to compete in the Class A Showcase where the Clippers will play Russel-Tyler-Ruthton.