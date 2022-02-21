Monday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team celebrated senior night to wrap up the 2021-22 regular season. The energy in the building propelled the Giants to their largest victory of the season and one of their best overall performances as they defeated the Hope Academy Lions 48-24.
"We talked a little bit before the game about coming out and being proud of the way we played," said LS-H coach Sherri Fritz. "I think that we really worked together tonight to get stops when we needed them and scoring, it was a total team effort."
The Giants lone senior, Sam Wilbright, agreed with coach Fritz's sentiment about the team's effor and energy.
"It was a really fun game and I'm glad we came out with a win, I think we really wanted this one and they were good competition for us."
The game didn't open with the fastest pace but a dominant two-minute stretch from forward Ava Wagner put the Giants ahead 5-4 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. During that stretch, Wagner cut to the hoop and took a pass from Rhyan Fritz for an easy layup and on the next possession she stole the ball before giving LS-H a huge boost of energy by taking a charge on the following defensive possession.
"She's been a force to be reckoned with," coach Fritz said of Wagner. "She's got some fight, she's got good basketball IQ and she brings a lot to the table. We're glad she's part of the team, that she wants to play and we're lucky to have her."
Coming out of a timeout, the Giants began a 6-0 run when Brynn Biedscheid dragged down an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in while being fouled to earn the and-one which she converted. LS-H continued to pull away throughout the remainder of the half and took a 28-16 lead into the locker room.
To start the second half, Biedscheid and Wagner continued to dominate in the post which led to a 33-19 lead and a timeout. The Giants then went on an 8-0 run which saw them force the Lions into six turnovers and three of those turnovers ended in the hands of Wilbright who scored or drew a shooting foul each time.
With the game out of reach in the final minutes, the Giants got the opportunity to finish the game for the low stress victory.
Wilbright led all scorers with 15 points on the night while Wagner added 13 points and Biedscheid tacked on another nine. Wilbright was certainly happy to have the scoring support from her teammates in the win.
"It is really nice to have others contribute to the team and I'm glad they scored as much as they did," she noted.
Fritz also took time to talk about the impact of Wilbright on the team as the only senior on the roster.
"We're going to miss her, she's been our best scorer all season. She brings the ball up the floor and she plays good quick defense so we will have some big shoes to fill."
With the win, LS-H closes its regular season with a 3-23 (2-10 MRC) record and will now begin preparation for the Section 2AA basketball tournament. Games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 1 with high seed teams hosting their lower seed opponents in the first round.