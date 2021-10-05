Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson cross country team hosted the 10th annual Giant Coed CC Invite at the Ney Center in Henderson, welcoming Tri-City United, Sibley East and Medford. The unique event pitted 10 runners from each team, five girls and five boys, against one another with every time being scored.
Sibley East claimed first with 184 points while TCU (191), LS-H (220) and Medford (225) finished second through fourth.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The hosting Giants were led by Dylan Novak who finished second with a time of 18:57. Riley Thelemann (19:56) finished eighth overall while Josiah Juarez (20:44) finished 14th.
Hailey Juarez earned a 16th place finish with a time of 21:03 while Owen Griesen (21:41) Grant Adams (21:52) finished 19th and 21st.
Kenzie Kabes finished29th with a time of 25:05 while Cooper Vanden Einde (26:04), Melanie Smykalski (27:39) and Maleah Steiger (38:32) wrapped up the race, finishing 34th, 37th and 40th.
The Giants return to action Tuesday, Oct. 12 when they travel to Jordan for an invitational.
Tri-City United
Chase Goecke and Austin Rutt paced the Titans finishing sixth and seventh with times of 19:35 and 19:51 respectively.
Michael Pichotta (19:57) finished ninth while Caleb Robrahn (20:14) and Grant Fitterer (20:45) finished 10th and 15th respectively.
Yasmin Ruiz claimed 22nd with a time of 22:49 while Megan Marek (24.59) finished 28th. Makayla Erickson finished 30th with a time of 25:11 while Trinity Turek (25:15) and Olivia Burns (25:47) finished 31st and 33rd.
The Titans return to action Thursday, Oct. 7 when they travel to Waseca for an invitational.