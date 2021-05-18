Team captain Adam Henze continued to lead the way for the Tri-City United Titan golfers shooting an 85 in the Minnesota River Conference meet May 17 at New Prague Country Club.
"New Prague is a tight course, but Adam showed some very skilled scramble play — including a 35-yard chip-in for par on hole 8," TCU head coach James Nelson said.
Henze placed fifth overall, earning all-conference honors.
Also for the Titans, Ryan Miller shot 98, Ryan Westerhouse 100, Reice Narum 102, Gabe Robinson 103 and Logan Blaschko 113.
TCU boys earned second place in the final overall standings for six rounds: 1. Southwest Christian 966, 2. TCU 1168, 3. Belle Plaine 1237, 4. Mayer Lutheran 1293, 5. Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East incomplete
The TCU girls placed fourth in the final standings: 1. SWC 1174, 2. LS-H 1210, 3. Belle Plaine 1525, 4. TCU 1617 and 5. Mayer Lutheran incomplete
Keirra Meyer led the Titans with 122, followed by Emma Kaplan 124, Anna Barnett 127, Miyu Kobayashi 145 and Abby Rutt 149.
"Perfect day," Nelson said. "Girls played well considering they are all first-year golfers. I'm super proud of these girls for working everyday to improve and keeping a great attitude while both learning and competing at a new sport."
On another beautiful day May 11 at Le Sueur Country Club, Henze was leading one over par after eight holes, but then got into trouble and ended up quadruple bogeying a tough 9th hole. That was still good enough to earn first place overall.
Senior Gabe Robinson shot his first round under 50 of the year.
Ryan Miller also shot his best round of the year (51). Logan Blaschko shot 54 for the other TCU score that counted.
The Titans placed second as team: Southwest Christian 165, TCU 195, LS-H/Cleveland/Sibley East 205, Belle Plaine 207, Mayer Lutheran 244.