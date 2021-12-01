Tuesday night, the Tri-City United girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a home battle against the New Ulm Eagles. Despite keeping things close in the opening minutes, New Ulm ultimately pulled away to defeat the Titans 73-39.
TCU was able to capitalize on some early mistakes from the Eagles with a pair of takeaways and a blocked shot from Laney Dahlke to take an early 8-7 lead just over five minutes into the game.
New Ulm was able to outscore the Titans 39-7 in the remainder of the first half however, taking a 46-15 lead into halftime.
The second half was played much more evenly but the deficit was too much to overcome and the Eagles went on to win 73-39.
Sam Tiede led the Titan's with nine points on the night while Kaitlyn Lang and Laney Dahlke each scored eight.
TCU is now 0-1 on the season and will return to the hardwood Saturday, Dec. 4 when the Titans face-off against Windom in New Ulm with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m.