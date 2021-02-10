The Tri-City United boys basketball team was put into a high-pressure game against Belle Plaine on Tuesday, but just couldn't keep up. As the Tigers racked up the score, the Titans fell steadily behind, losing the game 80-58.
The Tigers jumped out of the gate gaining a solid lead over the Titans. While TCU put in 20 points, it wasn't enough to keep up Belle Plaine's 33. Now playing catch up in the second half, the Titans were forced to meet the Tiger's energy. TCU outdid their earlier performance, putting 38 points on the board. But the Tigers also improved in the second and widened their lead by collecting 47 points.
Top scorers for the Titans included Adam Henze, who took home 22 points followed by Fakourou Tandia with 19.